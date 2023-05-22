Celebrity News

J. Cole Hints At Upcoming Project, The Fall Off

Published on May 22, 2023

Dreamville Festival 2019

Source: Chynna Keys – @madenchynna / Dreamville Festival

J. Cole SZN could soon be upon us and fans of the ‘Dreamville’ rapper couldn’t be happier.

Cole has been on the scene alot lately. He recently hosted his ‘Dreamville’ festival in his hometown, he popped up on Ari Lennox in London, and then we got a fresh verse from him on Summer Walker’s new EP, Soft Life. In his verse, he hints at his upcoming project.

He raps, “I find it amazing the way that you juggle your kids, the biz, the fame / The b**ches that’s hatin’, they sit around waitin’ for you to fall off, like the album I’m making.”

There you have it. We heard it straight from the horses mouth. J. Cole is preparing to release his next project, The Fall Off.

We don’t have a date yet, but at least we know it’s coming.

