Persia's Picks

Diddy & Jermaine Dupri Release Date & Venue For “Verzuz” Battle

Published on May 8, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
'Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 20'

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

It looks like the battle we’ve been waiting for Bad Boy vs So So Def is really happening! Following borth Diddy & Jermaine Dupri agreeing to go hit for hit, they both confirmed the news on Busta Rhymes’ Instagram page. In a video you can hear Diddy saying,

“September 8th at the Garden, n***a,” “We’re gon’ have you out the rafters flying out the sky.” Busta added in the caption, “Sounds like we have an official date for @diddy @verzuztv @jermainedupri,”

Who do you have taking home this win?

More from 92 Q
Close