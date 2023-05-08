Diddy & Jermaine Dupri Release Date & Venue For “Verzuz” Battle

It looks like the battle we’ve been waiting for Bad Boy vs So So Def is really happening! Following borth Diddy & Jermaine Dupri agreeing to go hit for hit, they both confirmed the news on Busta Rhymes’ Instagram page. In a video you can hear Diddy saying,
“September 8th at the Garden, n***a,” “We’re gon’ have you out the rafters flying out the sky.” Busta added in the caption, “Sounds like we have an official date for @diddy @verzuztv @jermainedupri,”
Who do you have taking home this win?
