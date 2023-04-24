Blacks Live Longer In Counties With Black Doctors

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It may be time for the next generation to stop worrying about being rappers, sports athletes and other entertainers and focus on being doctors, especially if you’re black.

According to a study published in JAMA Network Open, it showed that Black people who lived in Counties with at least 1 Black Doctor, lived longer. There was no direct reason that people of color lived longer, but what they did say is that black doctors were more likely to treat low-income patients.

From the looks of it, there definitely be more Black Doctors to the rescue. For the 2022-2023 academic school year, there has been a 9% increase in Black applicants applying to medical school, according the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC).