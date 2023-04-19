Eva Marcille’s Husband Moves On With Divorce

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Just weeks after Michael Sterling said that he was going to fight for his wife Eva, it looks like he has had a change of heart, according to reports.

Radar Online reports, “Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille’s husband Michael Sterling has hired a divorce attorney only days after publicly claiming he didn’t want to move forward with the split, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained, Michael has hired a lawyer named Kristal Holmes to represent him in the case.

On March 29, Eva filed for divorce from Michael. They have been married since 2018 and share 2 children together and Eva has child that they both has raised.

Eva is demanding Primary custody, child support and ordered that Michael is made to help “contribute to the care and maintenance of the children, including medical bills.”