Alicia Keys Hits The Roads For “Keys To Summer” Tour

Get ready for another tour that one of your favorites is hitting the road for. Alicia Keys has announced that she is packing up her Grand Piano and hitting the stage for her ‘Keys To The Summer’ tour.

Keys shared that this tour will be unforgettable.

“I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!”

KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR DATES

June 28 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena

June 30 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

July 2 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

July 3 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

July 5 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

July 7 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

July 9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

July 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

July 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

July 14 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

July 15 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 17 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

July 18 – Chicago, IL – United Center

July 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

July 21 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

July 23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Arena

July 24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

July 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

July 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

July 30 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Aug. 2 – Los Angeles, CA – The KIA Forum

Pre-sale tickets are on sale now. Tickets go on sale for the public on Friday.

This will be the tour to follow up to her KEYS II deluxe album