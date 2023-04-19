Alicia Keys Hits The Roads For “Keys To Summer” Tour

Get ready for another tour that one of your favorites is hitting the road for. Alicia Keys has announced that she is packing up her Grand Piano and hitting the stage for her ‘Keys To The Summer’ tour.
Keys shared that this tour will be unforgettable.
“I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!”
KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR DATES
June 28 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena
June 30 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
July 2 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
July 3 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
July 5 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
July 7 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
July 9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
July 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
July 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
July 14 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
July 15 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
July 17 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
July 18 – Chicago, IL – United Center
July 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
July 21 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
July 23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Arena
July 24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
July 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
July 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center
July 30 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Aug. 2 – Los Angeles, CA – The KIA Forum
Pre-sale tickets are on sale now. Tickets go on sale for the public on Friday.
This will be the tour to follow up to her KEYS II deluxe album
