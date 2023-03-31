Donald Trump Expected To Be Arraigned In Manhattan On Tuesday Afternoon

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Following the news that the New York grand jury has indicted Donald Trump in connection with a hush money payment to adult star Stormy Daniels, we now know the next steps. Trumps attorney Joe Tacopina says that Trump is expected to surrender to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office to be arraigned on Tuesday. Sources say the former president is expected to appear before Judge Juan Merchan after 2:15 p.m. that day in Manhattan.

Not sure what will happen with Donald Trump on Tuesday but he lashed out at the judge he is expected to appear before Tuesday on Twitter.

CNN reports,

Trump accused Judge Juan Merchan of “railroading” former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg in a previous case.Calling the allegations against him a “Witch Hunt Case,” Trump claimed in a Truth Social post that the judge “HATES” him.