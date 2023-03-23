Diddy & His Kids Reportedly Gearing Up For Reality Show

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like Diddy and his family are taking their talents to HULU! Sources say the father of 7 is working on a reality series that will feature him and his children, reportedly titled “Diddy + 7.” This new info comes after Diddy reportedly filed to have “Diddy + 7” trademarked.

Page Six reports,

“It’s going to profile the entre family. They all have businesses even the kids and it will feature everyone,”

Of course the whole family is lit so you know we’ll get to see so many angles, from his daughters cheerleading and tacking school, to Diddy’s son, Christian (aka King Combs), currently dominating the music scene with his latest single “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop. We also have seen Quincy Brown on the big screen most recently on “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.”