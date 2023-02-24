Iggy Azalea Shares Weird Request Made On Her Onlyfans Account

It ain’t trickin’ if you got it, and clearly Iggy Azalea is getting it. Last month, Iggy announced that she started her Onlyfans account. Since then, it’s been rumored that Iggy made over $300,000 in 24 hours. It makes you wonder what exactly Iggy is sharing on that account if those reports are true.
During ‘Watch What Happens Live’ with Andy Cohen, Iggy Azalea shared information about some of the weird request that she has received since joining the adult contest site.
Iggy shared that she has received request from fans asking them to tell them that they’re a “piece of shit”. She admitted that a fan even paid her to send a voice note of her insulting him.
If you could ask Iggy to do something on Onlyfans, what would it be? Share your thoughts in the comment section.
