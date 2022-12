List: Maryland School Delays & Closures

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Updated 12/14/2022 6:47 p.m.

Ahead of the anticipated inclement weather in our forecast for Thursday, school systems across the area have begun to issue delays and closures.

Below is a list of delays and closures.

ALL TOGETHER LEARNING CENTER LLC

OPENING AT 8:30 AM

BALTIMORE COUNTY SCHOOLS

OPENING 2 HOURS LATE – MORNING PRE-K CANCELLED

MORNING PRE-K CANCELLED

CARROLL COMMUNITY COLLEGE

OPENING AT NOON

CARROLL COUNTY SCHOOLS

OPENING 2 HOURS LATE

CECIL COLLEGE

OPEN AT 10AM

HARFORD COMMUNITY COLLEGE

OPENING AT 10:00 AM

HARFORD COUNTY SCHOOLS

OPENING 2 HOURS LATE

LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD

OPENING 2 HOURS LATE

MOUNT ST. MARY’S UNIVERSITY

OPENING AT 10:00 AM

ST ELIZABETH SCHOOL ARGONNE DR

OPENING 2 HOURS LATE

TOWSON UNIVERSITY

CAMPUS WILL OPEN AT 10 A.M., IN-PERSON EXAMS AT 8 A.M. MOVED TO 12:30