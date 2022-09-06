92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Meek Mill has a request if you’re tying the knot in October. He wants to perform his classic intro at your wedding reception.

The Philly rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday (September 6) and put the word out for any couple getting ready to jump the broom. His reasoning? His anthem (and debut album) will be celebrating its tenth anniversary around that same time.

“If you get married in October … ima commit to performing dreams & nightmares at a wedding for free for the 10 year Anniversary,” he wrote.

“Dreams & Nightmares” has taken on a life of its own since its release in October 2012. The record has been used as a call-and-response moment in the club, at parties, graduations and more. Meek’s hometown Philadelphia Eagles used the song as motivation and their theme song to their run to the Super Bowl in 2018 and stands as one of the definitive, if not the definitive song in his catalog.

RELATED: Meek Mill Splits With Roc Nation Management

RELATED: Happy Birthday: A List of Non-Rap Related Things Meek Mill Does Really Well

The success of “Dreams & Nightmares” has not only parlayed into a successful major label career for Meek, but he’s also expanded his portfolio with several investments, including the purchase of clothing retailer Mitchell & Ness. Sports retailer Fanatics, helmed by Meek’s good friend Michael Rubin, owns a 75% stake in Mitchell & Ness. The rest is divided between a celebrity group composed of Meek, JAY-Z, Maverick Carter and the TikTok famous D’Ameilo family.

“Fashion is cyclical, but classics are forever,” Hov said of the acquisition. “Mitchell & Ness is a true classic. I was an early adopter of this brand, as well as a part of a departure from athletic wear. I’m proud to play a small role in bringing it back, and in some cases, introducing the authenticity and quality of the Mitchell & Ness brand to a new generation.”

Meek Mill Wants To Perform ‘Dreams & Nightmares’ At Your Wedding was originally published on hot1009.com