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New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is facing major backlash after introducing Donald Trump at a recent rally, reigniting the debate over sports, politics, and whether athletes should publicly align themselves with political figures. The discussion examines whether reporters are justified in asking Dart about his political views and what comes with voluntarily stepping into the political spotlight. The conversation also expands into a larger issue: should young athletes be expected to become activists? With the NAACP calling on Black athletes to reconsider attending certain universities in states affected by recent voting rights decisions, questions arise about responsibility, sacrifice, and who should be leading social movements in modern America. From locker room dynamics and athlete activism to politics in sports, this episode tackles one of the most complicated conversations in sports today.

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