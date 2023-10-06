You Had One Job: Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour #MuteChallenge Fails

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé wrapped up her iconic Renaissance World Tour in Kansas City, which fans are calling the worst city participating in her #MuteChallenge. Since fans won’t be commenting on Renaissance fashion and who won the “Mute War,” they decided to give it one last hoorah with a round up of the worst mute challenges across the tour. Check it out inside.

The Renaissance Tour #MuteChallenge seems to have started at the very beginning of the world tour in Stockholm. During Beyoncé’s song “Energy,” the beloved artist sings, “Big wave in the room, the crowd gon’ move / Look around, everybody on mute.” It’s at that time, Beyoncé and her backup singers freeze for a few seconds (or much longer) and signal the crowd to go mute by putting a finger over their lips.

Beyoncé’s loyal Beyhive don’t take challenges lightly. Fans have made the challenge a full on competition to see who can be the quietest at each of her shows. They have even gone on to share countless videos on social media and handing out cards with specific instructions before the concert to ensure their cities are on one accord.

In the case of her last tour stop in Kansas City, Beyoncé appears to give fans a chance to redeem themselves. Still, the crowd continued to roar uncontrollably. Cult fans across social media shunned the city for their poor performance and added their own #MuteChallenge fails to the thread on X (formerly Twitter).

We might be a little bias but Beyoncé’s Los Angeles Bey-Day show won the entire challenge. Surely, other fans will comment that their city became the rightful winners, but whatever helps you sleep better at night.

Check out a roundup of the Renaissance World Tour #MuteChallenge fails below:

