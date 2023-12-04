X Trending Topic RIP Martha Had Fans Worried About Martha Stewart, Barbz To Blame?

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Martha Stewart is one of the most beloved famous figures in the world due to her many business interests as it relates to home goods, cooking, and entertainment. Also known as one of Snoop Dogg‘s best buds, fans of Martha Stewart were alarmed by an X trending topic reading “RIP Martha” but it appears that Stewart is just fine.

On Monday (December 4), the trending topic “RIP Martha” took hold on X, formerly known as Twitter, and it was immediately assumed that it was about Stewart, who turned 82 this year. As a result, fans have been online thanking their lucky stars that the Martha in question was not Ms. Stewart. That said, that hasn’t stopped the mountain of replies we’ve seen so far.

We did some digging and discovered that the Martha folks are sending off to glory is Martha Zolanski, one of the alter-egos of Nicki Minaj and the mother of the Roman Zolanski character. This “funeral” for Martha Zolanski took place in an X Spaces chat, which a portion of can be heard below.

