X Celebrates ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Going #1, Bigs Up Will Smith

Published on June 10, 2024

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Miami Premiere

Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the fourth film in the Bad Boys franchise starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, proved that audiences are still locked in with the pair. As a result, fans are saluting Will Smith for bouncing back from the shocking Oscars slap incident with many saying they never intended to abandon him.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die opened to $56 million in box office sales in the United States and an additional $48.6 million globally, bringing the total haul to $104.6 million, according to a report from Variety.

There have been rumblings of the lack of huge hits at the theater. Yet, it appears that by most metrics, the buddy-cop action flick is a huge success and proved that audiences have stuck by Will Smith. While Hollywood seemed set on leaving him behind after he slapped Chris Rock during the live broadcast of the Oscars two years ago, fans are rallying around him like never before.

The film also highlights the comedic and acting talents of Martin Lawrence, who has to continually assure audiences that he’s in good health while proving he’s still got great onscreen chemistry with Smith. Some reports online suggest that Lawrence, playing the straight man, stole many of the scenes.

Smith also witnessed the warm embrace of his fans in person after secretly attending a premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die and revealing to attendees he was in the audience with them the entire time. If the early success of the film isn’t an indicator that fans are back on the side of Will Smith, the interactions with those excited fans certainly stand as confirmation.

On Twitter, fans are praising the success of Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Will Smith. Check out the reactions below.

Photo: Manny Hernandez / Getty

X Celebrates 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' Going #1, Bigs Up Will Smith  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

