Will Smith Makes Surprise ‘Men In Black’ Cameo With J Balvin At Coachella

Smith briefly joined J Balvin onstage during his set as his Men in Black character Agent J, rapping with Balvin on his hit song of the same title. It was part of Balvin’s UFO-themed show featuring dancers outfitted as aliens and MiB-style agents.

Men in Black was a big hit for Smith and his co-star Tommy Lee Jones in 1997, spawning the hit song and three sequels; Smith only appeared in two of the three sequel. The films centered on the titular men in black who surreptitiously hunted aliens.

Will started his surprise appearance by coming out to applause and saying “Coachella!” before going into the song. He rapped a verse solo, then Balvin joined him in the dance breakdown. They posted a joint clip to their respective Instagram accounts that said “dance in your darkest moments,” a message that was also broadcast to the audience at Coachella.

The “Mi Gente” singer was dragged offstage and Smith, as J, waved the famous “Neuralyzer” from the film, which caused people to lose their memory of any MiB activity.

Balvin returned to finish up his set with “In Da Ghetto,” per Variety.

Although his cameo was planned given the suit and the neuralyzer, Smith was likely there to support his daughter Willow who also joined Balvin onstage. She sang her song “Big Feelings” from her upcoming album release empathogen, due May 3. Her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith and brother Jaden were there to cheer them on, People reported.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunite for Bad Boys 4 now officially named Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which comes out June 7. They reprise their roles as Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett respectively in the latest incarnation of the popular movie franchise. Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Vanessa Hudgens, Melanie Liburd, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núnez and Jacob Scipio are in the film, along with Tasha Smith, who replaces Theresa Randle as Burnett’s wife.

“WRAPPED! Nothin’ but Magic every time I’m with my guy. See y’all June 7 for @BADBOYS 4!!” Smith posted on Instagram last month with Lawrence at the Centennial Wheel in Chicago.

