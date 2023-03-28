92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Twitter has been buzzing with many folks putting in their in-law applications with Sheryl Lee Ralph. The actress posted on social media a picture of her son commenting ‘That’s my son!’.

A congratulatory echo for an instagram post he shared congratulating his team and giving himself some praise, as he directed the inaugural FilmGood Festival.

“I’m really proud of the man I’m becoming.” Maurice said. “I’m warning y’all now I’ll be posting about #FilmGood all week long.”

FilmGood is a 2-day film festival of short film screenings, skill-building workshops, industry panels, and networking opportunities. This festival was created with the intent to provide emerging, underrepresented filmmakers a platform to learn, grow, & share their filmed work.

But Twitter cared less about the festival and more about how fine Etienne Maurice is.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Idris Elba’s Daughter Stopped Talking To Him…Here’s Why [WATCH]

RELATED: Malia Ann (Obama) Rocks A New Name and New Look

Sheryl Lee Ralph Posted Her Son & Twitter is Now Drooling! [Photos] was originally published on wrnbhd2.com