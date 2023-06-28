Who Are Deion Sanders’ Children? A Gallery Of The Famous Coach’ Incredible Brood

On June 21, University of Colorado (UC) football coach Deion Sanders went under the knife to treat two blood clots that were obstructing blood flow to his toes. Thankfully, with love and support from all five of his children, the famous football star returned home on June 24 and is now recovering.
While he was undergoing surgery, Coach Prime’s family posted get well messages to help with his speedy recovering. The Hall of Famer’s eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., uploaded an emotional video of the coach’s empty office at UC. “It’s not the same without you man,” the 29-year-old said as he walked around his father’s office filled with awards from his decorated career and inspirational quotes.
“Get well soon mane,” he captioned the short video.
Video footage shared to Sander’s profile captured the doting father laughing and chatting with sons Shilo, 23, Shedeur, 21, and daughters Deiondra and Shelomi from his hospital bed as he recovered from his procedure.
The love didn’t stop there.
After the father of five was released on Monday, his children surprised him with a new icy chain. “Had to have him shining as soon as he came out of surgery,” Sanders Jr. wrote of the adorable surprise.
The former Major League Baseball player has won several accolades throughout his amazing career, but being a father maybe his biggest feat yet. Sander, 55, shares his eldest daughter Deiondra, 31 and son Deion Jr. with ex-wife Carolyn Chambers. The legendary Jackson State coach is also a proud father to the three amazing children he shares with second wife, Pilar Biggers-Sanders: sons Shilo, Shedeur and daughter Shelomi, 18.
The star’s children are following down their father’s path to greatness, too. Both of his daughter’s played professional basketball and all three of sons have picked up their dad’s love for the game of football. The lucky dad has had the honor of coaching his sons Shilo and Shedeur at Jackson State and now, Colorado University.
During an interview with PEOPLE 21-year-old Shedeur gave the scoop on what’s its like working with his father out on the field.
“Whenever we step on the grass, practice, game, it doesn’t even matter, he’s a whole different man and I’m a whole different person, too,” the college athlete revealed. “So after the game whenever we walk off the field, outside of white lines then it’s dad and that. But when we get on the field it’s straight coach.”
Here’s everything we know about Coach Prime’s big brood.
1. Shilo SandersSource:Getty
Sanders’ second son, 23-year-old Shilo, was born on Feb. 9, 2000. The ambitious athlete and student is forging his own path in football, much like his superstar father.
In 2019, the star athlete received a football scholarship offer from Florida State, the same university where father launched in his iconic NFL career in the ’80s.
At the time, Shilo told ESPN that while he was following in his day’s footsteps, he wanted chart down his own path.
“I’m definitely interested in doing my own thing, too, so both could be gratifying. No matter where I go, I’m going to have the same target on my back, so it’s just finding what’s best for me,” he added.
After a two year stint at the University of South Carolina, the determined 23-year-old transferred to Jackson State University in 2020, when his father became the head coach at the revered HBCU.
At the time, Shilo gushed about the big news on Twitter, telling fans, “Pops said he needed some dawgs! So I’m joining my brother to help change the game at JSU and level the HBCU playing field #BIG21 #IBelieveJSU21.”
2. Deiondra SandersSource:Getty
Sanders’ eldest child, Deiondra Sanders, was born on April 17, 1992. The beautiful daughter of the star football coach isn’t blazing down a career in sports, but she has certainly developed a passion for acting and sports management.
Deiondra appeared alongside her superstar poppa all throughout his reign on reality television. The 31-year-old made appearance on Oxygen’s Deion and Pilar: Prime Time Love and Sanders OWN show Deion’s Family Playbook.
According to PEOPLE, the Sander’s eldest also starred in 2019’s Paradise Hotel. Judging by her Instagram page, Deiondra has a passion for modeling, beauty and fashion. She’s also the director of communications for Sc3 Sports Management, according to PEOPLE.
During a recent appearance on The Reflections Show, Deiondra admitted that she does get a few perks being the daughter of Sanders.
“I do like that my dad’s legacy gets me in the door,” she said. “But I always say, I, myself and my hard work is what keeps me there … people are starting to come up to me and know me for, that I work with athletes.”
3. Shelomi SandersSource:Getty
Shelomi, Sanders’ youngest daughter, was born on Dec. 14, 2003. The rising basketball star was scooped up by Jackson State in 2022 to play for the university’s team and she’s been on a roll ever since.
In November of last year, the 18-year-old baller made a big impression on fans when she launched her career at Jackson State with an incredible three point shot.
Proud poppa Sanders couldn’t get enough of the big moment. The happy dad took to Instagram to congratulate his daughter on her incredible first game. “I’m so PROUD of u baby girl @shelomisanders,” the former Dallas Cowboys star wrote on Instagram after the game.
4. Shedeur SandersSource:Getty
Born on Feb. 7, 2002, Shedeur Sanders began displaying his father’s athletic prowess in high school. The football quarterback left a mark while attending Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill School in Texas.
With hard work and determination, the amazing athlete scored a spot on Florida Atlantic University’s football team. In 2021, he jetted over to join his father and brother Shilo at Jackson State.
Shedeur gushed about the big moment to The Dallas Morning News, calling the move “a dream.”
“I feel like what we’re doing nobody has ever done. It’s going to inspire more people to hop on the wave to join it,” Shedeur, 21, added during his interview with the outlet. “People are scared to be the first to do anything, so now we paved the way for others to join.”
At 21, Shedeur has already racked up an outstanding sports resume. In 2021, the dedicated athlete made history after he became the first athlete from an historically Black college and university to sign a brand deal with Gatorade.
5. Deion Sanders Jr.Source:Getty
Sanders welcomed Deion Jr., into the world on Dec. 1, 1993. Deion Jr. kicked off his football career at Marcus High School in Dallas, Texas playing football as a wide receiver. After a brief stint at Atlanta Sports Academy in Georgia, the star player zoomed over to Southern Methodist University in Texas to play for three seasons.
In 2016, Deion Jr. put down his helmet and transitioned into the fashion world with the debut of his clothing brand Well Off.
“I stopped playing football my junior year in college. I didn’t go to ‘the league,’ the young star penned on the brand’s site. “I had to find another way to ‘ball’ without sports….. I had to find another way to be creative and express myself. I had to find something else that I loved doing and that I could put my time into.”
Deion Jr.’s buzzing brand offers a variety of athletic sports good like hoodies, sweatshirts and graphic tees.
Let’s take a look at a few more photos of the Sanders family.
6. Shelomi and Shedeur spend time with their dad at Super Bowl LI CelebrationSource:Getty
In December 2016, Shelomi and Shedeur tagged along with their dad to the Super Bowl LI Celebration at the swanky STK Rooftop in New York City.
7. Deiondra Sanders attends the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest in styleSource:Getty
Deiondra Sanders showed off her fashionable flair at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at State Farm Arena on February 2019. The talent manager shined in a pastel colored jacket that she paired with matching pants. The fashionista tied the look together with a gold bra that showed off her fit frame.
8. Deion Sanders Jr. shines on the field during a Southern Methodist Mustangs gameSource:Getty
Deion Sanders Jr. gave it his all during the Southern Methodist Mustangs heated game against the East Carolina Pirates on October 4, 2014. The dedicated player caught the ball and ran an impressive number of yards to help lead the team to victory but ultimately, East Carolina won 45-24.
Despite losing, Deion Jr.’s indomitable spirit and dedication were on full display that day.
9. Shilo Sanders shines at a South Carolina Gamecocks showdownSource:Getty
Shilo Sanders hyped up the crowd before his game with the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2019. The Southern team played against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Williams-Brice Stadium.
10. Shedeur dazzles at Colorado’s Spring game in 2023Source:Getty
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was all in and focused during his game with the Colorado Buffaloes in April. The football star leaned back for a pass before tossing it off to another teammate to score.
He looks just like his dad in this photo, don’t you think?