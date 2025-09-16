Listen Live
Entertainment

What We Know About Coachella 2026 & The Artists We’re Excited To See

Published on September 16, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
DENMARK-ROSKILDE-MUSIC-FESTIVAL

Source: HELLE ARENSBAK / Getty

The 2026 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival lineup just dropped and it’s a great mix of some of our favorite artists. Read more and check out the full lineup inside.

The festival takes place over two weekends on April 10-12 and April 17-19 in Indio, California. The headliners are Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G, who’s making history as the first Latina to ever headline Coachella.

Related Stories

If you scroll the full poster, you’ll see the vibe is global. Alongside the headliners, we are looking forward to seeing artists like Young Thug, Sexyy Red, Clipse, Swae Lee, Giveon and PinkPantheress. They bring everything from rap and hip-hop to Afro-beat, Latin rhythms, and more.

What else you should know:

Tickets go on sale September 19 at 11 a.m. PT. While early access for 2024-2025 attendees starts September 18.

Coachella did a great job of making sure diverse talent and genres are represented, so all their guests can enjoy the experience fully. Check out the full lineup on Coachella’s website. Who’s excited? Comment below who you are looking forward to seeing next year.

Check out a gallery of the artists we’re looking forward to seeing below:

What We Know About Coachella 2026 & The Artists We’re Excited To See  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Sexyy Red

Sexyy Red Source:Getty

She carries that unapologetic vibe and gives folks something to fuss over in the best way.

2. PinkPantheress

PinkPantheress Source:Getty

She blends UK cloud rap, bedroom pop, drum & bass vibes.

3. Young Thug

Young Thug Source:Getty

At the top of the headlines, Thug always delivers the unpredictable, raw energy and creativity fans desire.

4. Giveon

Giveon Source:Getty

The R&B crooner is bringing his deep, soulful vocals to the desert. Expect a set full of heartbreak anthems and smooth vibes that’ll have the crowd swaying in unison.

5. Swae Lee

Swae Lee Source:Getty

Known for his genre-blending hits and melodies, Swae Lee’s solo set will be a vibe. From radio smashes to viral hooks, he’s guaranteed to keep fans lit the whole time.

6. Clipse

Clipse Source:Getty

Reuniting for Coachella, Pusha T and No Malice are giving hip-hop heads a rare treat. Expect raw lyricism, nostalgia, and timeless street classics.

7. Davido

Davido Source:Getty

Afrobeats is always a vibe. Davido will share his global hits and infectious energy with the Coachella stage. His set will be one big celebration of African sound and culture.

8. FKA twigs

FKA twigs Source:Getty

The avant-garde queen is bringing her haunting vocals, experimental beats, and jaw-dropping visuals to Coachella. Her set will be nothing short of an art piece.

9. Central Cee

Central Cee Source:Getty

London’s drill superstar is making waves across the globe. His gritty flow and sharp delivery are about to introduce Coachella to the UK street sound in a major way.

More from 92 Q
More From 92Q
Trending
Candles
71 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

White House with ominous clouds
276 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Steph Curry, Jordan Spieth Help Unveil New Carver High School Weight Room During Under Armour’s “Armour Day”

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
178 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Local

Teen Killed, Another Injured In Harford County Crash Involving School Bus

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Local

Officials Investigate Pet Kangaroo In Edgewater

Local

Deadline Nears for Maryland Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close