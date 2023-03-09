March 9, 1997 is still remembered as the day the world of Hip-Hop stood still. On that day, at age 24, The Notorious B.I.G. passed away following a fatal shooting in Los Angeles. The murder occurred a mere six months after the music world lost Tupac Shakur at the hands of gun violence, leaving a void in the rap game that forever impacted the course of the culture.

During his short time earth, Brooklyn’s own Biggie Smalls managed to cultivate a flow that keeps heads bobbing to this day. Through classic clips, discover the personal connection B.I.G. shared with some of music’s biggest names.

[VIDEO] Jay-Z, Diddy, Snoop & More Reflect on Life of The Notorious B.I.G. was originally published on theboxhouston.com