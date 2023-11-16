Video Emerges Of Kelly Oubre Arriving Home After Getting Hit By Car, Police Yet To Find Footage Of Incident

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The 6-foot-7 guard has been placed on injured reserve after the incident, where he says a car making a left turn at high speed hit him in the chest with its mirror. Oubre has a broken rib and other hip and leg injuries, according to reports.

The Philadelphia Police Department currently does not have any video or photographic evidence that depicts this collision,” police Sgt. Eric Gripp said on Wednesday. “We continue to work in hopes of gathering evidence, and we encourage anyone who has information to reach out to our crash investigation unit.”

The Inquirer reports that employees of two nearby businesses say they reviewed surveillance from the time Oubre specified in his report and that they don’t show the crash. There are several businesses, including a bank, a CVS and a small grocery store in the immediate vicinity of the intersection that may have provided the footage.

Oubre was described as “shaken up” and “treated at the scene,” so it’s possible that he just didn’t accurately describe the intersection where he was hit. Oubre, who has played for multiple teams including Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets has only been in town for a little over a month.

Saturday’s report says that Oubre was “treated at the scene” by medics and then taken to nearby Jefferson Hospital. It’s not uncommon for details to change between an initial police report and after further investigation.

Oubre has already returned to practice, though, just to ride the exercise bike and participate in a light workout. Sixers coach Nick Nurse says that has been provided no reason not to believe Oubre’s account.

“Listen, I don’t think it’s very fair to him to say that he’s made up some story,” Nurse told reporters at a pre-game press conference. “He’s one of our players, and we’re going to stand behind him. So am I.”

TMZ has since obtained footage of Oubre arriving home minutes after the accident with his bike, clutching his chest as he’s telling his wife Shylynn he got hit by a car.

Despite the evidence pointing to Oubre actually getting hit by a car, social media still has a lot to say.

