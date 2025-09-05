Listen Live
Pop Culture

Tyrese “Gives No F-cks” About Calling Convicted Sexual Predator R. Kelly “The King of R&B,” X Drags Him

Published on September 5, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Tyrese Clowned On X For Calling R.Kelly 'The King of R&B"

Source: Getty Images / Tyrese / R. Kelly

R. Kelly still has a fan in Tyrese. The actor and man who shares entirely too much on social media made sure to praise the convicted sexual predator during a recent performance. 

During a performance at the Summer Jam R&B festival at Illinois’ Maywood Veterans Park on Sunday, August 31, the “Sweet Lady” singer called the disgrace singer. The “King of R&B.”

“I know the city I’m in,” Tyrese begins in the clip. “Imma say it again. Feel whatever you wanna feel, n***a, I got no f***s to give. The King of R&B is R. Kelly. Chi-Town, baby.”

This isn’t the first time Tyrese shared these bonehead sentiments. During an interview with The Shade Room back in September, he gave Kelly the title of King, showing that he’s willing to separate the singer from his criminal behavior.

“Who else but him?” Tyrese said. “We’re not talking about him being in jail and all the shit that he did and controversy-wise.”

While Tyrese doesn’t care what people think about his opinion on R.Kelly, social media is using the moment to remind him he is a father of a Black girl that R. Kelly would have preyed on.

“Just when we gave this nigga an inch…… @Tyrese— THIS IS WHY MARY AINT JUMP ON THAT TRACK WITH YOU! wrong or right about R&B, he ain’t THAT DAMN GOOD FOR YOU AS A FATHER TO NOT HAVE LEFT THIS IN THE DAMN DRAFTS..,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter. 

Another post read, “And this why it was funny when yo bitch ass was crying to us about child support.”

You can read more reactions in the gallery below.

Tyrese “Gives No F-cks” About Calling Convicted Sexual Predator R. Kelly “The King of R&B,” X Drags Him  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. Lol

2. Exactly

3.

4. Our sentiments exactly.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More from 92 Q
More From 92Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
267 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Black Maternal Health FP: Taking Life Into Their Own Hands
Local

Johns Hopkins Program Expands Free Doula Support for Expecting Mothers In Baltimore

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

MTV Video Music Awards 2025 - Show
174 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Local

Suspect in Killing Of Missing Maryland Woman Faces Bail Hearing

Local

BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30

Baltimore City Hall
236 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close