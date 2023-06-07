Twitter Users Share The “Facemails” They Would Leave After Apple Announces Upcoming FaceTime Voicemail Update

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The latest social media trend started thanks to Apple’s new feature announcements. The company shared upcoming products and its new iOS 17 update, which features new FaceTime voicemails users have coined ‘Facemails.’ Check out what Facemails these social media users plan to leave.

Apple announced its iOS 17 update alongside a pair of $3500 oculus goggles. However, one of the most exciting features social media reacted to will allow iPhone users to leave a voicemail if their FaceTime call goes unanswered.

Another update that we found interesting is Apple will finally fix their automatic correction that has prevented potty mouths form using the f-bomb. Well, it’s about “ducking” time. They will use AI-powered autocorrect to learn iPhone users typing habits over time and not only fix words that you frequently misspell, but also leave the words you intentionally type out alone.

Back to the most exciting feature that users have been asking for, for years – FaceTime voicemails. Only two days ago, the announcement came down that these voicemails will be available to iPhone users later this year. This long-awaited feature makes the user experience more seamless if you try to FaceTime a friend and they don’t pick up, yet you still want to leave a message. Apple is also adding a feature that will do live transcription while contacts are leaving you voicemails. Similar to existing features on Google devices, the live transcription of the voicemail will appear on your home screen, and if you decide you want to pick up in the middle of the voicemail, you can.

In typical Twitter fashion, social media users are getting a head start, sharing what Facemails they might leave. It’s non-stop comedy on that app.

These software updates, along with the rest of iOS 17, are expected to become available later in 2023.

In the meantime, check out some of our favorite Facemails below:

Twitter Users Share The “Facemails” They Would Leave After Apple Announces Upcoming FaceTime Voicemail Update was originally published on globalgrind.com