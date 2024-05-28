Travis Scott & Cher’s Boy Toy, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards Duke Out It Out At Cannes Afterparty, Xitter Is Confused

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Hip-Hop star Travis Scott and model and producer Alexander “A.E.” Edwards scrapping in Cannes was definitely not on our bingo cards.

Over the weekend, a video darker than the Game of Thrones episode “The Long Night” hit timelines. In it, Travis Scott and Tyga supposedly exchange fists while in a nightclub in Cannes, France.

According to Variety, the “Goosebumps” crafter was not fighting his baby mama’s ex. Instead, he was getting physical with Cher’s current boyfriend and newest MAGA cult member, Amber Rose’s ex, Alexander Edwards.

Early reports suggested the brawl involved rapper Tyga, although footage shared with Variety appears to show it was model and producer Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, Cher’s boyfriend and Tyga’s friend, and allegedly Scott who were throwing most of the punches. Sources close to the situation say American record producer Southside was also seen pushing Edwards, which is what possibly led to the escalation of the fight between Scott and Edwards.

The website contacted representatives for Edwards, Scott, and Southside but did not receive an immediate response.

Tyga Did Not Throw Any Punches

While many initially believed Tyga was involved in the altercation, Variety confirms he did not throw a punch. He and his buddy A.E. did not leave until early morning and were not seriously harmed.

As for Scott, he is no stranger to throwing hands at nightclubs.

About a year ago, Scott was involved in an altercation with a 52-year-old man during an afterparty Don Toliver was hosting at a New York nightclub.

Just a few weeks ago, Scott and event promoter Live Nation settled a majority of the ten wrongful death lawsuits that came after ten people were killed at his Astroworld Festival.

Scott has settled the remaining lawsuit set to go to trial, with jury selection taking place on May 8.

X Users Are React To Travis Scott & Tyga Being At Cannes

Once the fight video hit timelines, confusion was common among users on X, formerly Twitter, specifically because Tyga, Travis Scott, A.E., and Southside were in Cannes during a film festival.

Travis Scott & Cher’s Boy Toy, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards Duke Out It Out At Cannes Afterparty, Xitter Is Confused was originally published on hiphopwired.com