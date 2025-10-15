Listen Live
Entertainment

Top 5 Brandy & Monica Moments That Broke the Internet

Published on October 15, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

Top 5 Brandy & Monica Moments That Broke the Internet

When it comes to R&B royalty, few names carry the same weight as Brandy and Monica.

From timeless vocals to unforgettable collabs, the two have defined eras — and they’re bringing that magic live on stage this fall.

Before you grab your tickets, let’s look back at five iconic Brandy & Monica moments that broke the internet — and still have us talking today.

RELATED: THE BOY IS MINE TOUR 2025

Top 5 Brandy & Monica Moments That Broke the Internet  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

1. The “Verzuz” Showdown (2020)

2. “The Boy Is Mine” — The Song That Defined an Era (1998)

3. Brandy & Monica Perform “The Boy Is Mine” | 1998 VMAs

4. Brandy & Monica Celebrate their Grammy win (1999)

5. Ariana Grande, Brandy, Monica – the boy is mine (Remix) (Official Lyric Video)

More from 92 Q
More From 92Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
306 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Exterior shot of Amazon's German headquarters
Local

Amazon Hiring 6,500 Seasonal Workers Across Maryland For Holidays

Shooting At Morgan State University Leaves 5 Injured
Local

MacKenzie Scott Donates $63 Million To Morgan State University, Her Second Transformative Gift In Five Years

Sad cute raccoon in a cage. Animal prison. Poor raccoon is suffering. Close-up of an animal behind a fence close up
Local

Rabid Raccoon Captured Inside Baltimore’s Fallstaff Elementary

CARDI B LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR BALTIMORE STOP
Contests

Register For A Chance To Win Tickets To See Cardi B In Baltimore!

Local

Powerful Nor’easter To Bring Heavy Rain And Wind to Maryland This Weekend

Baltimore City Hall
267 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close