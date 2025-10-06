Listen Live
Top 10 RIAA Certified Rap Songs

Published on October 6, 2025

2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Top 10 RIAA Certified Rap Songs + Travis Scott’s ‘Goosebumps’ Hits 17× Platinum

Travis Scott just made history. His 2016 anthem “Goosebumps” featuring Kendrick Lamar has officially been certified 17× Platinum by the RIAA, making it the highest-certified rap song in history.

The eerie, hypnotic track has long been a fan favorite, and now it stands at the very top of hip-hop’s record books.

But Goosebumps isn’t the only rap song to reach insane levels of sales and streams.

Over the years, several rap classics have broken into Diamond territory (10 million units or more), with some pushing past to multi-Diamond status.

These tracks didn’t just dominate the charts when they dropped — they’ve kept their impact alive through constant plays, streams, and cultural influence.

Here’s a look at the Top 10 most certified rap songs in RIAA history:

1. Travis Scott – “Goosebumps” ft. Kendrick Lamar – 17× Platinum (Highest Certified Rap Song Ever)

2. Drake – “God’s Plan” – 15× Platinum (Diamond)

3. Eminem – “Lose Yourself” – 13× Platinum (Diamond)

4. Eminem ft. Rihanna – “Love The Way You Lie” – 13× Platinum

5. Lil Wayne ft. Static Major – “Lollipop” – 10× Platinum (Diamond)

6. Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow” – 10× Platinum (Diamond)

7. Travis Scott – “Sicko Mode” ft. Drake – 10× Platinum (Diamond)

8. Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth – “See You Again” – Diamond / 11× Platinum

9. Eminem – “Not Afraid” – 10× Platinum (Diamond)

10. Post Malone ft. Quavo – “Congratulations” – Diamond / 11× Platinum

