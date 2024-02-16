For the lover in you, we continue our Valentine’s Day and Black History Month celebrations with a special ‘What to Watch’ TV list. It’s all about Black love highlighted in our favorite classic and new age Black sitcoms. Check out clips from our favorite Valentine’s Day inspired Black sitcom episodes inside.
This week is special, because we are welcoming real conversations of love, romance and even, hardships within relationships. The act of choosing love is such a beautiful exchange. It’s wonderful to see these Black sitcom episodes spotlighting Black love while exploring a number of topics.
In this curated list, we feature classic sitcoms like “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s” Valentine’s Day inspired episode “Stop Will! In the Name of Love” from Season 4, Episode 18. In the episode, Will goes on a double date with his younger cousin Ashley, where his overprotective tendencies are on full display and ruin the date.
There are also newer favorites like “Abbott Elementary’s” lovers themed episode from Season 2, appropriately titled “Valentine’s Day.” It just so happens to be the season’s 14th episode as well.The Abbott teachers discuss their relationships and plans for Valentine’s Day, and Janine finds out one of her students has a little crush on her.
One of the more impactful and surprising episodes we included in this ‘What to Watch’ TV list is the Season 3, 18th episode of “Family Matters” titled “My Broken-Hearted Valentine.” Urkel has doubts about the intentions of Daniel Wallace, whom Laura has chosen to be her “valentine.” The episode dives into deep topics such as saying “no” and sexual harassment. A lot deeper than the surface.
There’s something for everyone in this week’s watch list.
Check out clips from our favorite Black sitcoms Valentine’s Day inspired episodes below:
This Week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV List Is All About Black Sitcom Love was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. black-ish: Big Night, Big Fight (S1, Episode 13)Source:YouTube
Dre and Rainbow are having a rough and rocky night with nothing but bad luck and miscommunication. Dre (Anthony Anderson) desperately tries to save the romantic holiday and keep the peace with his wife, Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross). They also break down the often misused pronunciation of the holiday, “Valentime’s Day.”
Stream on Hulu.
2. The Jamie Foxx Show: Cupid (S5, Episode 9)Source:YouTube
Jamie asks Cupid (Gay Coleman) for help winning Fancy’s love back.
Stream on Max.
3. Living Single: Singing the Blues (S2, Episode 15)Source:YouTube
Khadijah is nervous about appearing on camera for an interview. Kyle enters a talent contest and sings. He stammers when Maxine walks into the room and runs off stage.
Stream on Hulu.
4. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: Stop Will! In the Name of Love (S4, Episode 18)Source:YouTube
Will goes on a double date with his younger cousin Ashley, where his overprotective tendencies are on full display and ruin the date. Fans might also remember the episode from its musical performance. Near the end, Ashley sings “Respect” by Aretha Franklin.
Stream on Max.
5. Abbott Elementary: Valentine’s Day (S2, Episode 14)Source:YouTube
The Abbott teachers discuss their relationships and plans for Valentine’s Day. Janine finds out one of her students has a crush on her. Ava sits in on Jacob’s Black History class after receiving a complaint.
Stream on Hulu.
6. Family Matters: My Broken-Hearted Valentine (S3, Episode 18)Source:YouTube
Urkel has doubts about the intentions of Daniel Wallace, whom Laura has chosen to be her “valentine.” The episode dives into deep topics such as saying “no” and sexual harassment.
Stream on Hulu.
7. Martin: Goin’ Overboard – Part I (S5, Episode 14)Source:YouTube
When Gina misses the departure of a Valentine’s Day cruise, Martin is left alone with Pam, Tommy and Cole until a sexy woman becomes interested in Martin. Pam and Tommy also find romance on the high seas–but not with each other.
Stream on BET+ for free or Max with subscription.
8. ‘Sister, Sister: Valentine’s Day (S3, Episode 16)Source:YouTube
Tia uses skills she learned in her psychology class to help her sister Tamera salvage the special day after her boyfriend leaves her hanging. The episode also develops Ray and Lisa’s budding romance.
Stream on Hulu.