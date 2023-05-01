They Grow Up So Fast: Riley Curry Over The Years

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Steph Curry’s eldest daughter Riley Curry is growing up faster than the speed of light. On April 23, the Golden State Warriors star’s 10-year-old daughter was spotted sitting courtside with her mom Ayesha Curry during Game Four of the Western Conference Playoffs.

The youngster donned a long yellow t-shirt, matching slacks, and a pink and tri-colored crochet sweater as she reached over the stand to grab her dad’s hand during his game against the Sacramento Kings. Riley isn’t little anymore. The adorable pre-teen appeared to be just as tall as her mom.

Steph Curry and Riley Go Viral after 2015 NBA Playoffs Interview.

Wow, time really does fly fast. It seems like it was just yesterday when young Riley went viral in 2015 after she joined her dad for a postgame press conference interview during the Golden State Warriors NBA Final tour.



The then toddler kept interrupting Curry as he tried to answer a few questions from reporters.

“That’s too loud Daddy. Be quiet,” the cutie patootie said at one point during the hilarious press conference. Curry tried to maintain a straight face as the youngster fidgeted and waved at the press throughout the entire interview.

In addition to Riley, Curry and his wife Ayesha share daughter Ryan, 7 and son Canon, 4. The proud parents often document their fun life together on social media.

Steph Curry said he regretted bringing Riley to the NBA Finals that year.

During a candid sit down with The Undefeated in 2019, the basketball champion shared that while his interview blunder with Riley was pretty funny, he did have a few regrets about bringing his daughter to the NBA finals in 2015.

“I’ve always wanted to share what I get to do, and all the experiences I have, with my family,” the Ohio native said. “I didn’t know how much that would blow up and how much of a splash she [would make] on the scene. If I could take that one back, I probably would, just because my goal is just to give my kids the best chance at success and at seeing the world in the proper way.

The NBA basketball star continued, “Trying to give our kids the best chance to be successful and have a normal life in terms of treating people the right way, having respect, not getting too bigheaded and feeling like everything’s about them. The lessons I’m teaching my kids right now at ages 6, 3 and 7 months, it’s wild to think about. Surreal.”

We love the joy, passion and commitment that Steph Curry and his wife dedicate to building and nurturing their children. Even with their busy careers, the happy couple still work to protect, provide and give their kids a life unimaginable. Let’s take a walk down memory lane to see just how fast Riley has grown over the years.

They Grow Up So Fast: Riley Curry Over The Years was originally published on newsone.com