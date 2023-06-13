These Former Denver Nuggets Walked So Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray Could Run

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Who would have thought that the, a team with someone who would have had sporadic success in their 47-year history would become the NBA Champions? Well on Monday, June 12th, history was made with Nikola Jokić, and Jamal Murray, and the Nuggets defeated the94-89 and took the series 4-1 to take home the crowd in front of their fans at the Ball Arena in Denver. Did you know the Nuggets were one of the charter members of the NBA? The original Nuggets were founded in 1948-49, prior to the 1948–49 National Basketball League (NBL) season then the league merged with the Basketball Association of America (BAA) and renamed National Basketball Association.

The Nuggets played the 1949–50 season as one of the charter NBA teams before folding and their stats are separate from the current Nuggets team.

The Nuggets could have been in Kansas City. The upstart American Basketball Association (ABA) awarded a group in the Missouri city a franchise but they couldn’t find a suitable arena. The team found a home in Denver and was named the Larks after Colorado’s state bird. The original owners sold the team and renamed them the Rockets. The team would see some success in the ABA, including drafting Spencer Haywood, one of the first players to turn pro before graduating from college after the NBA refused to let him play in the league. In his only ABA season, Haywood averaged nearly 30 points and 19.5 rebounds per game and was ABA MVP, ABA rookie of the year.

When the ABA merged with the NBA in 1976, the Denver franchise was one of the teams invited to the league but it was only one problem: The Houston franchise was named the Rockets. After a fan vote, the team was renamed the Nuggets and the rest is history.

The team would struggle until in 1981, they hired Head Coach Doug Moe and with top scores Alex English and Kiki Vandeweghe, would go on to be one of the highest-scoring teams in the League. They would go to Western Conference Finals in 1984-85, losing to Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers.

More struggles would come until the team drafted center Dikembe Mutombo from Georgetown. The Nuggets became the first 8th-seeded team to defeat a 1st-seeded team in NBA playoff history when they defeated the Seattle Supersonics in 1994.

In 2003 the team drafted NCAA Champion Carmelo Anthony and the team returned to success but after a trade to NY, the team went back to its losing ways but after drafting future NBA MVP Jokić and Murray, the team set the foundation to win it’s first NBA championship.

So in honor of their victory, we spotlight some of the members of the Nuggets who walked before they could run to victory.

