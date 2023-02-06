These Fashion Trends Were In Full Effect At The 2023 Grammy Awards

The 2023 Grammy Awards have come and gone, but the fashion trends from the prestigious night still linger on our style palates. Beyoncé made history with the most Grammy wins ever, and the Hip Hop 50th Anniversary tribute had us rocking down memory lane, but the styles are what had our full attention. From bold, sparkling ensembles to sexy cut-out frocks, the fashion theme for this year’s Grammy’s should have been Go Big or Go Home!
We live in an era where doing the most is the standard. Gone are the times when simple fashion garbs graced the red carpets. Nowadays, its futuristic looks, metallics, vinyl, eccentric silhouettes, and feathers galore, with a bit of fringe on the side. Stars are letting their creative sides shine regarding their style choices, and the 2023 Grammys was an opportunity for them to put their fashion artistry on full display.
While each celebrity donned their unique flair, a few elements showed up continuously in their style choices. Strapless garbs, gloves, embellishments, the aluminum look, and see-through ensembles were the top trends at the forefront of Grammy’s fashion. Scroll down to see how some of our favorite celebs sported these fads.
1. The Aluminum TrendSource:Getty
Stars like Queen Bey and Lizzo incorporated the aluminum trend into their Grammys wardrobe. Bey’s shiny Gucci look gave off an 80’s futuristic vibe. She is definitely playing up her “Alien Superstar” vibe.
2. EmbellishmentsSource:Getty
Embellishments were big last night. Cardi’s silver Paco Rabanne gown came equipped with all the bells and whistles, including tassels and chains. In addition to Cardi, several celebs added spark or drama to their frock for the evening.
3. Sexy Cut-OutsSource:Getty
The skin was showing and glowing last night at the Grammys. Cut-outs were popular for the girls, and Sza owned this trend in her black Mugler frock.
4. Dramatic FashionSource:Getty
The drama was in the air at the Grammy – in a stylish way. Along with embellishments also came over-the-top ensembles that wowed the crowd. Lizzo’s Dolce & Gabbana garb owned the red carpet, matching her personality to a tee!
5. StraplessSource:Getty
The shoulders and décolleté were front row last night! If you didn’t have sparkle, cut-outs, or aluminum foil wrapped around your torso, then you were donning a strapless look. Laverne Cox gave us class and elegance in this Kima Kassas dress.
6. SparkleSource:Getty
Being the boss that she is, Kandi Burruss always does it big. Our girl knocked out two trends in one dress with this electric blue Raisa Vanessa gown. She gave us sparkle/embellishments and a cut-out in the lower back area for a bit of allure.
7. SheerSource:Getty
The sheer trend was also plentiful at the 2023 Grammy’s. H.E.R. donned this trend in a black Bach Mai dress. While the top half of her dress was a velvet peplum, the bottom part gave us a peek at her luscious limbs.
8. Sparkle/EmbellishmentsSource:Getty
Coco Jones was a sight for sore eyes last night in this Zuhair Murad gold gown. She hopped on the sparkle fashion trend and ate!
9. GlovesSource:Getty
Gloves were also a thing last night. Beyonce rocked gloves with both of her looks, and Doja Cat looked absolutely amazing in this Atelier Versace vinyl dress adorned with matching opera-length gloves.
10. Eccentric SillouhetesSource:Getty
Cardi stole the show in this amazing Gaurav Gupta couture garb. Stars like her and Adele chose to rock eccentric shapes that reflected art and style simultaneously.