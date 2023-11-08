The Top 10 Richest People In The World
The world’s billionaires represent a small fraction of the global population, but they hold a significant share of total wealth in our world.
According to recent estimates, the 10 richest billionaires in the world are worth a staggering amount, with the top spot alone being valued over $200 billion.
The majority of the wealthiest individuals owe their massive fortunes predominantly to the technology, luxury goods, and investment sectors.
While the rankings fluctuate frequently, some individuals like Bill Gates and Warren Buffett have managed to maintain spots in the top 10 for multiple years.
The astronomical net worths of the world’s richest showcase the massive accumulation and concentration of wealth at the top.
Take a look at our list below that shows The Top 10 Richest People In The World.
The post The Top 10 Richest People In The World appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
The Top 10 Richest People In The World was originally published on wibc.com
1. Elon Musk – Net Worth: $228 billionSource:Getty
Age: 52
Residence: United States
Co-founder and CEO: Tesla
2. Bernard Arnualt – Net Worth: $164 billionSource:Getty
Age: 74
Residence: France
CEO and Chair: LVMH
3. Jeff Bezos – Net Worth: $150 billionSource:Getty
Age: 59
Residence: United States
Founder and Executive Chair: Amazon
4. Bill Gates – Net Worth: $122 billionSource:Getty
Age: 67
Residence: United States
Co-founder: Microsoft
5. Larry Ellison – Net Worth: $122 billionSource:Getty
Age: 79
Residence: United States
Co-founder, Chair, and CTO: Oracle
6. Larry Page – Net Worth: $121 billionSource:Getty
Age: 50
Residence: United States
Co-founder and Board Member: Alphabet
7. Warren Buffett – Net Worth: $115 billionSource:Getty
Age: 93
Residence: United States
CEO: Berkshire Hathaway
8. Sergey Brin – Net Worth: $115 billionSource:Getty
Age: 50
Residence: United States
Co-founder and Board Member: Alphabet
9. Steve Ballmer – Net Worth: $111 billionSource:Getty
Age: 67
Residence: United States
Owner: Los Angeles Clippers
10. Mark Zuckerberg – Net Worth: $111 billionSource:Getty
Age: 39
Residence: United States
CEO and Chair: Meta Platforms