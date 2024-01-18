92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Pharrell Williams continues to work his magic with Louis Vuitton . He is taking the label back to the Old West with his newest collection.

As reported by Hypebeast the luxury label previewed their forthcoming fall winter 2024 menswear offerings. Hosted at Foundation Louis Vuitton, the brand’s museum and cultural center, the event gave industry leaders and high-profile celebrities a first look at Pharrell Williams’ take on The Old Frontier. It is clear the Virginia Beach, Virginia native wanted to tell a unique story with regards to the era’s influence and include of all the diverse communities who shaped this unique time period. The event invite also included a harmonica, the musical instrument largely associated with cowboy culture.

Set against a backdrop straight out of Red Dead Redemption 2 the models served looks that were nods to the spirits of Americana and Native American heritage. As expected, the house merged high fashion with signature items synonymous with the Western theme, including ten-gallon hats, Bolo ties, big belt buckles, cowboy boots, branded bandannas, and more. Some of the standout pieces include a beige and brown duster coat, a shearling jacket, monogram tracksuits and a red leather two-piece with embroidered logos.

Making its official debut was the much-hyped Louis Vuitton Timberland 6-inch construction boot. Last week Pharrell Williams teased it with a quick video that showed the LV logo on the inside of the tongue. Upon it’s formal debut the boot also features the LV logo on the leather collar and a co-branded product tag.

You can see highlights from the Louis Vuitton fall winter 2024 show below.

The Old Frontier: Pharrell Goes Full Western Vibes For Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2024 Collection was originally published on cassiuslife.com