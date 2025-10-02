Listen Live
The Kardashians Sue Ray J After He Accuses Them Of RICO That’s “Worse Than Diddy”

Published on October 2, 2025

Ray J’s trolling shenanigans have finally landed him in some legal hot water.

The singer is now the subject of a defamation lawsuit filed by Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, after he alleged the duo would soon be under federal investigation.

“Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have never brought a defamation claim before nor have they been distracted by noise – but this false and serious allegation left no choice,” the family’s lawyer Alex Spiro tells PEOPLE in a statement.

Related Stories

The 13-page suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday by Spiro, accuses Ray J of being unable to get over the decades-old relationship with Kim, which peaked with a 2007 sex tape that contributed to the Kardashians becoming a household name.

“Unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms. Kardashian over 20 years ago, Ray J has repeatedly sought to attach himself to Plaintiffs’ names and exploit their prominence for personal gain,” the lawsuit states.

The suit says it’s not just Ray J hinting at a RICO case, but a culmination of behavior over the long haul that has led to legal action. The Kardashians accuse Ray J of “planting the seed” back in TMZ‘s Tubi documentary United States vs. Sean Combs, where he said, “If you told me the Kardashians were being charged for racketeering, I might believe it.”

Then he doubled down on a September livestream to “millions of social media followers” with Chrisean Rock, saying, “The federal RICO I’m about to drive on Kim and Kris is about to be crazy.”

He then said he’d even be aiding in the media frenzy, adding, “I’m talking about, I’m on the news every day. I’mma say a lot of sh-t” before a forewarning of “Anybody that know Kim and cool with Kim, they need to be telling now. The rain is coming. The feds are coming. There’s nothing I can do about it. It’s worse than Diddy.”

However, the suit explains that Ray J presented his claims without any sort of evidence, deeming it the “most malicious defamatory conduct.”

Ray J’s public statements are blatantly false. No such federal investigation exists; no law enforcement agency has initiated any criminal proceedings or investigations related to racketeering charges against Ms. Kardashian or Ms. Jenner; and no credible evidence whatsoever supports these inflammatory allegations,” Spiro added.

See social media’s reaction to the lawsuit below.

