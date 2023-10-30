92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Drake‘s six year old son Adonis released a freestyle recently, and fans aren’t impressed. Some argue that he’s just a kid having fun. While other fans shared the countless other child rappers making hits. Check out a gallery of the best young rappers inside.

Adonis released a song titled “My Man Freestyle” on Oct. 15. Just a few days after his birthday on Oct. 11, Drake posted a clip and video of the track, saying ““Happy birthday my son…MY MAN FREESTYLE OUT NOW.”

The six year old is credited as a writer with producer Lil Esso. The chorus begins with, “Don’t talk to my man like that/ I like it when you like it/ My, my, my, my man/ My, my, my, my man,” Adonis says.

There are several game day references, which is why the music video makes perfect sense set on the basketball court, in the pressroom and locker room.

Adonis describes a day leading up to a game: “I was waiting for this moment to arrive/ I was driving in the car and I smash my car/ I was playing in on my iPad and I broke my iPad/ I’m going to my house, seeing my dad/ I am saying hi to my dad and I have to go change/ I’m playing basketball.”

The accompanying music video shows Adonis on the court and giving a pep talk to friends.

“We just have to work harder. We have to shoot better. We have to play better. Get your energy up,” he coaches his friends. Check out the video below:

The song is a repetitive nursery rhyme-esque freestyle. To most, this is an appropriate first single. Yet to those comparing Adonis to his Billboard top-charting father or the many other young rappers crafting masterful and catchy songs, “My Man” is not enough.

Well, if Adonis’ freestyle wasn’t your cup of tea, we curated a gallery of young rappers with hits.

Check out our favorite young rappers below:

The Internet Wasn’t Impressed By Adonis’ Freestyle, So Here’s A List Of The Best Young Rappers Instead was originally published on globalgrind.com