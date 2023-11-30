The Hotties Are Coming For Shannon Sharpe Following His Inappropriate Comments About Megan Thee Stallion

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The ESPN First Take co-host and Pro Football Hall of Famer is in hot water with Megan Thee Stallion’s fans. During the recent episode of his podcast Nightcap with fellow former NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

In the clip that has since gone viral, Sharpe didn’t bite his tongue at all when talking about his attraction to Megan Thee Stallion and sharing in explicit detail what he wants to do the Houston rapper sexually.

“I’d have her stretched out like quarter to three,” Sharpe said before adding: “I do it three ways, Ocho: deep, hard and continuously … I’d have her opening up like saloon doors.”

The fallout from 55-year-old former professional comments was swift. One person wrote on Instagram, “Love Shannon, but this is wildly inappropriate,” they wrote. “He is employed by ESPN. They don’t play that, he needs to tone it down on these types of comments. It’s not the 90s anymore.”

“In light of all the lawsuits, I just want men to chill for a min. Like take a step back from the overt/public sex talk and stories and find something safe to chat about,” another commenter said.

“Giving perv vibes. Please go find something else to do cause this ain’t it,” another person wrote. “Shannon is getting a bit too comfortable. He should relax, he’s giving old & creepy,” another added.

Shannon Sharpe Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion

Sharpe has seen the criticism and used his Nightcap podcast to address it. While he was still on the joking tip with Ochocinco, he apologized to Megan Thee Stallion.

“I’ll tell you what. If Meg had any problem with anything that I’ve said, let me take the time to say I’m sorry, I apologize,” Sharpe said. Ocho added, “And we love you.”

Megan Thee Stallion has yet to respond, but we’re sure she won’t pay it any mind. Sharpe’s comments come after the “Cobra” rapper took to Instagram to address the scrutiny about her love life and her love for sex.

“It’s like, nobody be listening to my music. They be like, ‘Megan Thee Stallion, I cannot believe she likes to have sex! I cannot believe Megan Thee Stallion f***s!

Thee Stallion also claims she is being stingy with her goodies from now on and is turning over a new leaf.

“But no, I am turning over a new leaf. And I’m stingy with the coochie cat. I’m not a freak anymore. Oh my God. I’m done. I’m done with the streets. So toxic in the streets. I’m tired with the streets.”

We hear you Meg.

