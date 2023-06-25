Listen Live
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards

Published on June 25, 2023

US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-ARRIVALS

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty


The 2023 BET Awards went down in Los Angeles and it was a night to remember!  From Offset and Quavo reuniting on stage to Summer Walker, Busta Rhymes, Mc Lyte, and many more legends arriving on the pink carpet it was defiantly a night to remember.

But what is an award show without celebrity fashion?  So you know when got the goods on the style and fashion worn to the 2023 BET Awards.  Check out the good, bad, and strange fashions below

1. The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards

The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards Source:Getty

Victoria Monet arrives at the BET Awards wearing Patrycaja Pagas

2. The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards

The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards Source:Getty

Summer Walker wearing Yousef Aljasmi and Lil Meech arrive at the BET Awards 

3. The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards

The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards Source:Getty

Eva Marcille arrives at the BET Awards wearing Genny

4. The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards

The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards Source:Getty

Princess and Ray J arrive at the BET Awards wearing Versace 

5. The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards

The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards Source:Getty

T.I. arrives for the 2023 BET awards 

6. The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards

The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards Source:Getty

Fat Joe arrives for the 2023 BET awards 

7. The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards

The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards Source:Getty

LeA Robinson arrives at the BET Awards wearing D. Haleter Design

8. The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards

The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards Source:Getty

JT arriveat the BET Awards wearing Jean Paul Gaultier

9. The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards

The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards Source:Getty

Karen Huger arrives at the BET Awards wearing Saint Laurent 

10. The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards

The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards Source:Getty

Jeezy, Muni Long and Master P arrive at the BET Awards

11. The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards

The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards Source:Getty

Busta Rhymes arrives at the BET Awards 

12. The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards

The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards Source:Getty

MC Lyte arrives at the BET Awards 

13. The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards

The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards Source:Getty

Latto arrives at the BET Awards 

14. The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards

The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards Source:Getty

Rich the Kid arrives at the BET Awards 

15. The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards

The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards Source:Getty

Skyh Black and KJ Smith arrive at the BET Awards 

16. The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards

The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards Source:Getty

Flau’jae arrives at the BET Awards wearing Versace

17. The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards

The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards Source:Getty

The Ying Yang Twins arrive for the 2023 BET awards

18. The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards

The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards Source:Getty

Christopher Reid and Christopher Martin of Kid ‘n Play arrive at the BET Awards 

19. The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards

The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards Source:Getty

Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma, and Renée Downer of Flo arrive at the BET Awards wearing Patrycja Pagas 

20. The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards

The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards Source:Getty

DaBaby arrives at the BET Awards 

21. The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards

The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards Source:Getty

Lil Uzi Vert arrives at the BET Awards wearing Louis Vuitton by Pharrell Williams

22. The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards

The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards Source:Getty

Ice Spice arrives at the 2023 BET Awards 

23. The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards

The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards Source:Getty

 Janelle James arrives at the BET Awards wearing Tom Ford

24. The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards

The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards Source:Getty

Flo Milli arrives at the BET Awards wearing Ferragamo

25. The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards

The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards Source:Getty

Ari Fletcher arrives at the BET Awards wearing The Attico

26. The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards

The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards Source:Getty

Coco Jones arrives at the BET Awards wearing LaQuan Smith

27. The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards

The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards Source:Getty

Akira Akbar arrives at the BET Awards wearing Rodarte

28. The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards

The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards Source:Getty

Uncle Waffles arrives at the BET Awards wearing Keys Fashion

29. The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards

The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards Source:Getty

GloRilla arrives at the BET Awards 

