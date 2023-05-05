The Fashion Credits: All The Show-Stopping Looks From Taraji P. Henson’s HelloBeautiful Cover Shoot

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Jean Louis Sabaji on the cover.

A luxurious Beverly Hills estate is the backdrop for our cover shoot. The Academy Award-winning actress, who recently appeared on

as Janine Teagues’ fabulous mother, is serving the children in a luxurious hooded black crystal mesh Jean Louis Sabaji gown that hugs every curve of her body. A quick glimpse off to the other side of the room reveals her highlighted cheeks. Taraji is tapping back into her photoshoot era as she warms up.

Taraji P. Henson is our (May)star, and muva is serving the girls in

For our next shot, she transitions into an equally stunning look, a statement-making Gurav Gupta gown and a lengthy braid that trails behind her as she walks. Soon, she is fitting for the show-stopping look three — another Jean Louis Sabaji masterpiece.

Taraji is joyful on set mingling with her glam squad, which consists of celebrity hairstylist Tym Wallace, iconic styling duo Wayman + Micah, and Saisha Beecham on the beat. Watch the magic unfold, and keep scrolling to see the final looks.

