Listen Live
Music

The Best Tracks From XXL’s 2024 Freshman Class

Published on June 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

XXL Magazine has unveiled its 2024 Freshman Class, including the MCs that got next in Hip-Hop. And in our opinion, this could very well be the most solid lineup that we’ve seen in a while!

This year’s freshman class include Lay Bankz, BigXThaPlug, Hunxho, Maiya The Don, ScarLip, BossMan Dlow, Rich Amiri, That Mexican OT, Cash Cobain, 4Batz, and Skilla Baby. In addition, producer Southside will be providing the beats for the highly-anticipated Freshman Cipher, which is dropping any day now.

These rap rookies have some big shoes to fill, as past Freshman Classes included the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, J. Cole, Anderson.Paak, Nipsey Hussle, Latto and many more.

Needless to say, the newest freshmen on the block will have no problems making a name for themselves…but don’t take our word for it!

Check Out The Best Tracks From XXL’s 2024 Freshman Class Below!

(Determined by number of views on YouTube)

The Best Tracks From XXL’s 2024 Freshman Class  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

1. BigXThaPlug – “Texas”

2. That Mexican OT – “Johnny Dang”

3. Lay Bankz – “Tell Ur Girlfriend”

4. BossMan Dlow – “Get In With Me”

5. Rich Amiri – “One Call”

6. ScarLip – “No Statements”

7. Hunxho – “Your Friends”

8. 4Batz – “act ii: date @ 8”

9. Maiya The Don – “Telfy”

10. Cash Cobain – “Dunk Contest”

11. *Skilla Baby – “Icky Vicky Vibes”

*  Winner of the “10th Spot” fan vote

More From 92Q
Trending
10 items
News

Internet Reacts to Julio Foolio’s Death, Social Media Claims Karma

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Promotion Graphics For Baltimore AFRAM for Radio One Baltimore 12 items
Local

Join Your Radio One Fam As We Celebrate Black Excellence At AFRAM!

Entertainment

G Herbo and Angel Reese Spotted Together

10 items
News

Julio Foolio Shot & Killed At Florida Hotel After Reportedly Dropping His Location

53 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

13 items
News

Fake Designer Wear Connoisseur, Bishop Lamor Whitehead, Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison, X Says His Mentor Mayor Eric Adams Is Next

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close