The 54th annual NAACP Image Awards were held in Pasadena California and hosted by the legendary Queen Latifah.

The night was filled with a celebration of accomplishments by black entertainers, activists, and more! Angela Bassett won the biggest award of the night taking home the coveted ‘Entertainer of the Year’. Husband and wife pair Gabrielle Union and Dwaine Wade won the ‘Presidents Award’ with Benjamin Crump taking home the award for ‘Social Justice Impact Award’.

From Pinky Cole, to Zendaya check out the best and worst fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards.

