What can’t Teyana Taylor do? That’s what many have been asking after the trailer for her film A Thousand and One dropped.

The A.V. Rockwell-directed film A Thousand and One has been the talk of Sundance, winning the U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic at the film festival.

In the film, Taylor shows off her acting chops playing “unapologetic and free-spirited Inez,” who decides to kidnap her six-year-old son Terry (Josiah Cross) from the foster care system.

The reunited mother and son hold onto their secret while rebuilding their sense of identity, home, and stability in a New York City that continues to change around them, the synopsis for the film reads.

Immediately following the trailer’s release, Teyana Taylor trended on Twitter, with fans already screaming for the triple threat, multihyphenate, to get all the awards for her seemingly powerful performance.

“Y’all saw the trailer for Teyana Taylor movie, “A thousand and one”!?! Yeah it looks amazing!,” actor Julito McCullum of The Wire fame tweeted.

“Not Teyana Taylor making me feel all misty eyed before 10am!!!!” another Twitter user wrote.

“Losing Isaiah Like…? (But nah, this looks good. Academy Award Winner Teyana Taylor??????????)” another tweet read.

A Thousand and One is written and directed by A.V. Rockwell. Eddie Vaisman, Julia Lebedev, Lena Waithe, Rishi Rajani, and Brad Weston are producers of the film that also stars Will Catlett, Aven Courtney, and Aaron Kingsley Adetola.

The movie arrives in theaters nationwide on March 31, 2023.

You can check out the trailer and reactions to it below.

Photo: Focus Features / A Thousand And One

Teyana Taylor Shines In Trailer For ‘A Thousand and One,’ Twitter Says Give Her All The Awards was originally published on cassiuslife.com