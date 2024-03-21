Birthdays

Diggy Simmons, 29

Mathew Broderick, 62 (Ferris Bueller)

Rosie O’Donnell, 62

RJ Cyler, 29

Sonequa Martin-Green, 39 (Walking Dead)

Sabrina Le Beauf, 66 (Sandra on The Cosby Show)

DJ Premier, 58

Yandy Smith, 42 (LHHNY)

Hit Boy, 37 (Producer)

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Black Women More Likely to Be Murdered and More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Trump Says He Might Be Forced to Sell Assets at ‘Fire Sale Prices’ to Satisfy $464 Million Bond Source:Getty Trump Says He Might Be Forced to Sell Assets at ‘Fire Sale Prices’ to Satisfy $464 Million Bond What You Need to Know: In a court filing this week, New York Attorney General Letitia James stated that Donald Trump’s request to appeal his civil fraud case should be rejected. In addition, the state’s top lawyer said if the former President cannot pay the

$464 million judgement he owes by a Monday, March 25 deadline, the court should hold his properties in order to use as payment. The James filing was in response to the Trump request to pause his payment until his appeal was complete. Last month, Donald Trump was ordered by Judge Arthur Engoron to pay $355 million for “ill-gotten-gains” in a civil fraud case brought by Attorney General James. In his 93-page decision, Judge Engoron wrote that Trump and his co-defendants, including his adult sons, were liable for fraud, conspiracy and issuing false financial statements and false business records, finding that they fraudulently inflated the value of Trump assets to obtain more favorable loan and insurance rates.

2. Instead of Fixing Them, Family Dollar is Closing Them Source:Getty Instead of Fixing Them, Family Dollar is Closing Them WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: In a significant development reflecting broader challenges within the discount retail sector, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree have announced the closure of nearly 1,000 stores nationwide. The move comes amidst tense relationships between dollar store chains and communities, particularly in areas predominantly inhabited by Black Americans. Years of mismanagement, poor store conditions, and increased competition have plagued Family Dollar, which caters primarily to low-income customers in urban settings. Dollar Tree, which acquired Family Dollar in 2015, has struggled to integrate the chain and address longstanding issues. The closures, which will affect 600 locations this year and an additional 370 stores over the next several years, highlight the financial strain faced by these chains. The decision aims to improve profitability but is likely to exacerbate existing shopping disparities, especially in areas with limited access to supermarkets and other retail options.

3. Life’s Essential 8™ – How to Manage Blood Pressure Source:Getty Life’s Essential 8™ – How to Manage Blood Pressure What You Need to Know: Understand Readings

Make smart choices and swaps to build an overall healthy eating style. Watch calories and eat smaller portions. Blood pressure is typically recorded as two numbers, written as a ratio like this: 117/76. Read as “117 over 76” millimeters of mercury. Systolic: The top number, the higher of the two numbers, measures the pressure in the arteries when the heart beats (when the heart muscle contracts).

Diastolic: The bottom number, the lower of the two numbers, measures the pressure in the arteries when the heart is resting between heart beats.

Blood Pressure Categories

Normal: systolic lower than 120 mm Hg and diastolic lower than 80 mm Hg

Elevated Blood Pressure: diastolic 120 to 129 mm Hg and diastolic 80 mm Hg.

High Blood Pressure (Hypertension) Stage 1: systolic 130 to 139 mm Hg or diastolic 80 to 89 mm Hg.

4. Black Women Are 6 Times More Likely To Be Murdered Than White Women Source:Getty Black Women Are 6 Times More Likely To Be Murdered Than White Women WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: The Lancet Medical Journal analyzed homicide rates of Black women ages 25 to 44 across 30 states between 1999 and 2020 and found that Black women are six times more likely to be killed than their White counterparts. The study was designed to provide more comprehensive data about homicide rates among Black women and fill in the gaps in the existing literature, said Bernadine Waller, the paper’s lead author and a postdoctoral psychiatry research fellow at the Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center. Waller was discouraged that no one had previously performed research of this magnitude. The paper points to structural racism, including poverty, educational attainment, and employment as culprits behind its findings. States with more low-income households, where people tend to live closer together, had the highest disparities in homicide rates. Homicides included death by shooting, piercing, cutting, and other forms of violence. In Wisconsin, Black women were 20 times more likely to be killed than White women. Black women living in Midwestern and Northeastern states were also more likely to be killed by a firearm.