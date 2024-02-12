Super Bowl Sightings: All The Black Hollywood Stars We Caught At Super Bowl LVIII

A major football game happened this Sunday, but what everyone is talking about is Usher’s concert. Let’s be honest: He’s the reason why many of us tuned in to Super Bowl LVIII.
Usher had everyone singing “Yeah!” and up out of their seats by the end of the halftime show. On the Super Bowl stage, helping him do it, were many celebrity favorites. Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Will.i.am., Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri, and Ludacris all joined Usher for various versions of his nostalgic songs such as “Love in This Club,” “My Boo,” “Confessions,” “Caught Up,” and “U Got it Bad.”
Let’s get into Usher’s outfit details: Dolce & Gabbana and Off-White
Usher had a few outfit changes while performing with his celebrity friends. And, yes, they were as fabulous as we’d think they’d be for a Super Bowl stage.
His first ‘fit was a suave suit from Dolce & Gabbana. The all-cream ensemble featured a cropped jacket with a brooch and overcoat with a jeweled top underneath. He accessorized the stage look with a white glove as a nod to Michael Jackson. Usher soon ditched the top and coat – and was shirtless – but the ‘fit was fly for the opening.
Usher emerged in a second look after H.E.R. and her 34-inch buss down took the stage. Matching H.E.R.’s fly – because attention must be paid to H.E.R.’s moment – Usher rocked a shimmering blue-and-black roller rink suit from Off-White. The set was intricate, with 394,000 crystals, a biker jacket, a turtleneck, and gloves.
Usher spared no detail on his performance fits. We loved each one.
Super Bowl Sightings: Black Hollywood Celebrities Spotted In Vegas
Vegas was the perfect backdrop for Usher’s concert (and a star-studded Super Bowl). Black Hollywood celebs were spotted throughout the weekend in town to cheer on their favorite teams.
Cameras caught Queen Latifah, Victoria Monet, Lizzo, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Cynthia Erivo, Beyonce, Jay Z, Blue Ivy, Rumi Carter, Gabrielle Union, Russell Westbrook, and Ice Spice, to name a few. See our gallery below.
1. Saweetie
Saweetie goes hard for the Bay! She looked cute, cool, and casual in her tee and over-the-top boots while cheering on her favorite team, the 49ers.
2. Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow loves a good sporting event. This supermodel loves to slay a sporting event from basketball to football and everything in between.
3. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union said it best when she wrote in her caption that she was at the Super Bowl “for Usher.” We agree! Gabrielle’s animal print boots are also a moment.
4. Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae, like Usher, nodded to Michael Jackson in her red Super Bowl ‘fit. We love her bright, tailored leather bomber. It screams “Thriller.”
5. Victoria Monet
We don’t know what we love more, Victoria Monet’s custom dress or her showing love for Usher. Either way, we are here for it!
6. Lizzo
Lizzo enjoyed her 4th Super Bowl, giving punk rocker vibes. Her red mullet is definitely ’80s vibes.
7. Ciara and Russell Wilson
Ciara and Russell Wilson were seen out and about this weekend. Ci Ci looks fabulous, showing her post-baby curves and thick thighs.
8. Chloe and Halle Bailey
One of our favorite sister-sister duos is outside again. We love shots of Chloe and Halle Bailey enjoying the Super Bowl in comfy, casual ensembles.
9. Lena Waithe and Queen Latifah
We love it when musical legends link up. In this Instagram pic, Lena Waithe shared a moment with Queen Latifah during the Super Bowl.