Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Summer Walker Reveals Star-Studded Lineup for Finally Over It

Published on November 10, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Summer Walker's "Finally Over It" Escape Room Experience

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Summer Walker Reveals Star-Studded Lineup for Finally Over It

An R&B favorite is gearing up to drop their long-awaited new album this Friday, and the internet is buzzing over the guest list.

The project promises a perfect mix of smooth melodies, rap collaborations, and emotional depth — the kind of balance fans have come to expect from this chart-topping artist.

After years of anticipation, this release feels like both a reflection and a rebirth — the next evolution of a sound that’s defined a generation of modern R&B.

The mystery is over this Friday when Finally Over It officially hits all streaming platforms.

BELOW ARE ARTIST SET TO BE FEATURED ON FINALLY OVER IT

RELATED: Summer Walker Announces Double Album “Finally Over It”

Summer Walker Reveals Star-Studded Lineup for Finally Over It was originally published on hot1009.com

1. 21 Savage

2. Anderson .Paak

3. Bryson Tiller,

4. Mariah the Scientist

5. SAILORR

6. Sexyy Red

7. Teddy Swims

8. GloRilla,

9. Chris Brown

10. Brent Faiyaz

11. Latto

More from 92 Q
More From 92Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
332 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Mervo vs. Dunbar Football Game Canceled After Fights Break Out In The Stands

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Local

Baltimore Launches $4.68 Million Relief Plan To Support Residents Impacted by Government Shutdown

Baltimore City Hall
275 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Local

Skateland Putty Hill to Close After 48 Years In Baltimore County

Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Local

“I Feel Great”: Lamar Jackson Is Excited To Return To The Field

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close