Spotify’s ‘Most Necessary’ 10 Artists To Watch In 2023 [Gallery]

Published on January 10, 2023

Spotify 2023 Hip Hop Artists To Watch

Spotify announced its annual “Artist To Watch” campaign, including artists like GloRilla, Ice Spice and Babyface Ray. Read more about who Spotify believes will be the next wave of music stars in 2023.

The music streaming platform revealed its “Artist To Watch” list, using its various popular and influential playlist brands to highlight and amplify new artists. Today (Jan. 10), Spotify revealed its predictions for which artists they believe will have a great 2023.

Spotify’s playlist ‘Most Necessary’ features the next generation of voices in Hip Hop. They unveiled the roster of emerging stars, who are primed to impact the culture and make their mark in the music industry. These artists are already generating impressive numbers online and chart-topping hits. The playlist falls under the arch of one of Spotify’s flagship playlists, RapCaviar, the world’s biggest and most influential hip-hop playlist.

Check out ‘Most Necessary’s’ 2023 Artists To Watch below:

1. GloRilla

GloRilla Source:Spotify

The rapper rose to prominence after releasing her Grammy-nominated 2022 song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” She’s also known for her chart-topping collaborations with Cardi B and Latto. 

2. Finesse2tymes

Finesse2tymes Source:Spotify

The Memphis rapper known for his thunderous voice and motivational lyrics recently collaborated with Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, and others on his debut mixtape 90 Days.

3. SleazyWorld Go

SleazyWorld Go Source:Spotify

He went viral in 2022 with his track “Sleazy Go” and later collaborated on an official remix with Lil Baby. The rapper has also collaborated with Offset.

4. Central Cee

Central Cee Source:Spotify

The British rapper, and songwriter is known for his upbeat and melodic approach to the UK drill subgenre and topped the UK Album Charts with his first two mixtapes Wild West and 23.

5. Destroy Lonely

Destroy Lonely Source:Spotify

The No Stylist rapper is known for the dynamic and eclectic beats featured in his music.

6. Ice Spice

Ice Spice Source:Spotify

The Brooklyn drill artist behind the viral, Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop top-charting track “Munch (Feelin’ U).”

7. Babyface Ray

Babyface Ray Source:Spotify

The Detroit native rapper collaborated with Big Sean and Hit-Boy on his 2021 single “It Ain’t My Fault.” In 2022, he released his album Face featuring collaborations with Pusha T, Wiz Khalifa, and more.

8. Saucy Santana

Saucy Santana Source:Spotify

The makeup artist turned rapper rose to prominence when his tracks “Walk”, and “Here We Go” went viral in 2021. Notable collaborations include the remix of his song “Material Girl” with “Queen of Pop” Madonna, hip-hop duo City Girls, and Latto.

9. 2Rare

2Rare Source:Spotify

The rapper is best known for his 2022 collaboration “Q-Pid” with Lil Durk and later appeared on NLE Choppa’s “Do It Again”.

10. Real Boston Richey

Real Boston Richey Source:Spotify

The rapper known for his Michigan-style hip-hop production has recently collaborated with Future and Lil Durk.

