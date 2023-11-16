Listen Live
Celebrity News

SmoKINGS: 25 of Hip Hop’s Hottest Cannabis Connoisseurs

Published on November 16, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

Hip-Hop has always had a fond love for Marijuana. From advocating its use in song lyrics, to promoting the sale of it via personal brands, Mary Jane has been apart of Hip-Hop culture for as long as it’s existed.

Many artists partake in smoking marijuana for the euphoria, some artists believe it enhances their ability to write a song, record, even perform. Some rappers, such as Lil Wayne find a way to incorporate the motions of smoking, to represent their branding on a song. When you hear a lighter flick and an inhale on a song, you know Lil Wayne is about to spit a fire sixteen!

Some artists, like Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, and Master P, have taken their love for the plant and decided to turn it into a profit, conducting business behind the ‘bud’ and expanding their entrepreneurial endeavors.

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Sends Social Media Ablaze After Declaring He’s Giving Up Smoking

Check out 25 of Hip-Hop’s hottest Cannabis Connoisseurs below!

READ MORE:

RELATED: Allen Iverson to Bring His Own Marijuana Strain to PA.

RELATED: Hip Hop Spot: Snoop Dogg Reveals What Pete Davidson Is Like Smoking Weed + Kodak Black On Kobe Bryant Controversy

RELATED: Deon Cole on Hosting Kamala Harris Party: They Was in There Smoking Weed!

RELATED: Jadakiss Shares Weed Smoking Memories On ‘High Tales’ via Jay-Z’s Monogram Web Series

SmoKINGS: 25 of Hip Hop’s Hottest Cannabis Connoisseurs  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1. Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg Source:Getty

The OG of OG’s. It’s on people bucket list to smoke with Snoop Dogg. Check out Snoop’s cannabis brand [click here] 

2. Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne Source:Getty

When you hear a lighter flick and an inhale on a song, you know Lil Wayne is about to spit a fire sixteen!

3. Jay-Z

Jay-Z Source:Getty

Check out Hov’s brand ‘Monogram’ [click here]

4. Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa Source:Getty

Check out Wiz Khalifa’s cannabis brand [click here]

5. Rick Ross

Rick Ross Source:Getty

“As soon as I get up, I’m looking for it. I need that good gas in the morning.” Ross told Forbes

6. Cypress Hill

Cypress Hill Source:Getty

Check out Dr. Greenthumb’s, B-Real’s brand! [click here]

7. Asap Rocky

Asap Rocky Source:Getty

A$ap speaks on his first experiment with weed!

8. Method Man and RedMan

Method Man and RedMan Source:Getty

Listen to their anthem “How High

9. Jadakiss and Styles P

Jadakiss and Styles P Source:Getty

Listen to their  great debate on ‘Haze vs. Sour”

10. Smoke DZA

Smoke DZA Source:Getty
My Undisputed strain is back Select stores only #BringYaLungs Smoked SZA tweeted in 2022

11. Migos

Migos Source:Getty

“In Cali, we got the Migo Gas! We got our own strain in California, man. Migo Gas,” Takeoff told XXL

12. The Game

The Game Source:Getty

Take a look at The Game’s brand, Trees. [click here]

13. 2 Chainz

2 Chainz Source:Getty

Check out 2 Chainz brand, Gas Cannabis Co. [click here]

14. Juicy J

Juicy J Source:Getty

Get you some Juicy J’s by none other than the man the company was coined after! [click here]

15. Kurupt

Kurupt Source:Getty

The beloved brother who brought us ‘moonrock’ [click here]

16. Dizzy Wright

Dizzy Wright Source:Getty

Check out Dizzy OG [click here]

17. Pop Smoke

Pop Smoke Source:Getty

“In the hills up in Cali, Pink Runtz, smoking mad weed” – Better Have Your Gun

18. Waka Flocka Flame

Waka Flocka Flame Source:Getty

Waka Flocka has his strain Flockaveli OG that can be found on his cannabis farm in Michigan

19. Master P

Master P Source:Getty

The Ice Cream man!! Check out Master P’s brand! [click here]

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close