She Had Time: Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back At Pardison Fontaine, Refutes Tory Lanez’s Driver Claims

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion was fed up and hopped on Instagram Live to shut down claims from her ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine and more allegations from the Tory Lanez shooting trial.

Thee Stallion had time on Wednesday, December 13, and understandably so.

Her ex, rapper/songwriter Pardi, was on a promo tour promoting new music (we assume) but also felt the need to address his breakup with the Houston rapper and those allegations of him cheating.

Megan Thee Stallion caught wind of Pardi’s comments he made during a stop on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast, where he first denied physically cheating but eventually copped to an “inappropriate” text interaction, which is basically cheating.

“It seems like every time I take a step forward to heal and do something different, motherf—ers be like no come back. Get your ass back to this negativity. Come back this way, you’re not supposed to be smiling right now,” the “Savage” rapper said.

“If this man is saying, ‘I didn’t cheat on her. I didn’t do that’ — well then why the f— is you responding to me?” The 28 year old Hip-Hop star added. “Do you know how many n—s y’all claim I done f—ed with? Why are you answering? Why are you trying to make that shoe fit? Was it you getting your dick sucked in the same spot I was sleeping? If you said it wasn’t you, why the hell is you dissing me? Like what the f— is going on? Why are you talking to me? If you said I wasn’t talking to you. I wasn’t talking to you. You just wanted to f—ing find a reason to bash me. It seems very strategic.”

Megan Thee Stallion Also Had Time For Tory Lanez & His Supporters

Ms. Pete wasn’t done. She gathered Tory Lanez’s supporters up, too, who are on X, formerly Twitter, sharing information from Lanez’s bodyguard claiming it was Kelsey, Megan’s former best friend, who shot her.

“Imagine y’all sayin’ somebody is following the street code, not snitching,” she said. “Y’all trying to pretend like Kelsey shot me. Kelsey didn’t shoot me… Her main problem with me was, ‘You won’t tell people I didn’t shoot you!’ I was like, ‘Kelsey, I don’t wanna talk about this on social media at all.’ But now you won’t even get online and defend yourself. So that really just proves my point: Either you took some money or your life is in danger!”

Thee Stallion then focused her energy on Lanez directly, who is now serving a 10-year sentence after being found guilty of shooting her.

“If you say you didn’t shoot me, why wouldn’t you get on the stand and say, ‘I didn’t shoot this bitch?’ You say it online every day. You figure out how to get your n****s to say you didn’t do it, you figure out how to get the blogs to say you didn’t do it, but the one motherf*cker it would have mattered from was you. You should have said, ‘I didn’t do it. Kelsey did it.’ Kelsey, if you didn’t do it, why won’t you say, ‘I didn’t do it?’”

“I know who shot me,” she continued. “I said who shot me and that’s why you’re in jail…. You’re dragging online like there’s no evidence, there’s no new evidence… It’s 2024, y’all still f*cking with me!”

We feel you Megan. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

She Had Time: Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back At Pardison Fontaine, Refutes Tory Lanez’s Driver Claims was originally published on hiphopwired.com