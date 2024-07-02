92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Sharpe continues to land prominent guests on his Club Shay Shay podcast in 2024, with Megan Thee Stallion being the latest celebrity to sit across from the First Take host and former NFL star.

After a fantastic introduction where he rang off the Houston Hip-Hop star’s long and still growing list of accomplishments, Sharpe took a moment to apologize for egregiously horny comments he made about Thee Stallion.

What Shannon Sharpe Originally Said To Warrant An Apology

For those who need a refresher, on an episode of his other popular podcast, Nightcap with Chad Ocho Cinco Johnson, Sharpe delivered some sexually suggestive comments.

“I’d have her stretched out like quarter to three,” Sharpe said before adding: “I do it three ways, Ocho: deep, hard, and continuously … I’d have her opening up like saloon doors.”

Yikes.

Thee Stallions loyal fans, the Hotties, wasted no time packing the 55-year-old Hall-of-Famer, which led to him apologizing on another Nightcap episode.

UNC wasn’t done apologizing. Before his sitdown interview, he expressed more regret for BIG HORNY telling the “HISS” crafter:

“For any unwanted attention, harm, shame, embarrassment that I caused you or your family, I wanna say as a man, as I sit here before you, I apologize. You’ve been amazing, and you have an amazing career going forward.”

Megan Thee Stallion graciously accepted his apology, and the two enjoyed a shot of his cognac.

The Hotties also appreciated Sharpe’s apology to their leader.

“I appreciate Shannon taking responsibility. This is so important. It’s what Meg deserves. Happy to see her have this platform and be comfortable,” one person on X, formerly Twitter, wrote.

Good on Unc for apologizing. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Shannon Sharpe Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion For Being BIG HORNY & Saying “I’d Have Her Stretched Out Like Quarter To Three” was originally published on hiphopwired.com