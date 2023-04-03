I know that’s right! Take a peek inside the Super Saturday Concert for the NCAA Women’s Final Four weekend! Thousands gathered in Dallas, Texas at the ATT&T Discovery District to see the Icy Girl herself, Saweetie perform live! 97.9 The Beat’s DJ Poizon Ivy warmed us up with a fire set. See how it all went down!

Saweetie Final Four Performance at AT&T Discovery District was originally published on thebeatdfw.com