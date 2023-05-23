92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

As we round out Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, we want to spotlight a few films to support this month. There are many genres to choose from within our list like comedies, rom-coms and psychological thrillers. Check out a trailer for each film to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month inside.

An easy way to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month is by supporting the creators who are uplifting their communities and making sure the next generation is properly represented onscreen. Everyone deserves to see themselves on the big screen and for their stories to be heard. We decided to spotlight some of the best films, highlighting Asian American and Pacific Islander talent. From comedies, thrillers and dramas, these movies are sure to keep you entertained.

Within our curated list of excellent AAPI films are some award-winning movies like Minari, Everything, Everywhere All At Once, and Crazy Rich Asians. The talent highlighted throughout these films are gifted and should be uplifted beyond their cultural identity. Wong argues that Asian Americans are past needing representation and are valued for their talents beyond their racial identity.

In order for more stories to be heard, fans must to do their part and support existing content available now. Be sure to watch these AAPI films this month and the next (and the next and the next).

We compiled a list of our favorites but comment some of your favorite AAPI films below if we missed any.

Check out a list of our favorite AAPI movies below:

Rounding Out AAPI Heritage Month With Our Favorite Films By Asian American & Pacific Islander Creators [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com