Rolling Stone’s List of 200 Greatest “Singers” Causes Internet Uproar

Not even 24 hours into the New Year, Rolling Stone Magazine decided to spice things up by updating their “Greatest Singers List” from 2008. Bumping the list up from 100 to 200, the list was compiled by staff and key contributors of the magazine, ranging in a wide variety of global genres.

With that being said, the list was largely panned by social media.

Fans, members of the industry, and others say that the list missed the mark on many levels. From talented vocalists being ranked too low (Brandy at #193, Jazmine Sullivan at #182, Gladys Knight at #101), to artists who are not really considered vocalists being ranked too high above seasoned veterans (Rihanna at #68), to folks being left off altogether (No Céline Dion?!…REALLY?!), Rolling Stone made quite a few missteps in the eyes of the public.

Possibly expecting the backlash, the publication explained their “ranking” in the article. “Before you start scrolling (and commenting), keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List,” Rolling Stone explains. “Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent. Sure, many of the people here were born with massive pipes, perfect pitch, and boundless range. Others have rougher, stranger, or more delicate instruments… In all cases, what mattered most to us was originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy.”

Yeah, all good… but you’re still getting ethered in the comments. Just saying.

Check out some reactions below!

