Who Wore It Best? The ‘RHOP’ Ladies Shut Down The Season 10 Reunion In Head-to-Toe Red

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10 reunion came with a clear theme: bold, red, and impossible to ignore. The full cast embraced crimson from top to bottom, with each woman bringing her own take on reunion-level red. All the girls were there: Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Tia Glover, Angel Massie, Wendy Osefo, Stacey Rusch, Keiarna Stewart, Jazzy Rideau, and Monique Samuels. And yes — Karen Huger, the Grand Dame herself, even made a surprise appearance. The color theme just makes sense with everything going on in Potomac right now. The storylines are hot, with Stacey Rusch rising as one of the characters to hate on (and love) this season. Monique Samuels returned to the mix. Newbie Angel Massie finds herself constantly defending her marriage and her role in the group, while Ashley Darby remains her flirty self. Wendy Osefo is no-nonsense and fully committed to being that girl on camera. The energy is in-your-face, and it's everything we love about reality TV. The Season 10 reunion in red reflects it all. Red is one of those colors that always stands out. It looks good on every shade of melanin. And this cast leaned all the way into exaggerated silhouettes, sky-high slits, corsets, trains, sequins, feathers — everything. Some of the women showed skin. Others went full covered couture fantasy. Some drew inspiration from other countries and cultures. And all of them slayed. Bravo recently released the official Season 10 reunion seating chart, but the air date has not been announced yet. Until then, you can catch The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10 Sundays at 8 p.m. Now, let's get into the looks.

1. Ashley Darby in Albina Dyla Ashley brought playful elegance in a sculptural reunion moment by Albina Dyla. The bright red gown featured a flirty mini hemline in the front, putting her legs fully on display, while dramatic gathered fabric flowed down into a floor-length train. The dress was all about movement and shape, with side ruching and a sculpted waist that felt both modern and romantic. Ashley told Bravo via email that she wanted “a playful take on elegance,” while still pushing the envelope on sexiness — and the look captured that perfectly. With soft glam and a confident smile, she delivered fiery reunion energy from head to toe.

2. Stacey Rusch in Modupeola Akintade Stacey said she wanted to represent her vision of a Nigerian queen, and her gown by Modupeola Akintade made that crystal clear. The sleeveless red dress was sheer, body-hugging, and covered in sparkling sequins throughout. Nude illusion detailing at the chest added a high-fashion edge, while the silhouette stayed sleek and striking. Stacey told Bravo her look was inspired by Nigeria, and that she wanted to present her idea of what a Nigerian queen looks like on the reunion stage. She wore her hair long, straight, and middle-parted, finishing with diamond accessories that popped beautifully against the bold red.

3. Wendy Osefo in Sergio Hudso Wendy wore one of the most jaw-dropping looks of the night, stepping out in a strapless, body-hugging red sequin gown by Sergio Hudson that shimmered like liquid ruby under the reunion lights. The dress was sleek, fitted, and made for her, hugging every curve with that signature Sergio precision. But the real showstopper was her exaggerated feather coat, sweeping the floor with its own dramatic train and turning her entrance into a full reunion fashion moment. Wendy told Bravo she wanted to go for “effortlessly chic,” with simple, clean lines that still make a statement — and this look delivered exactly that.

4. Monique Samuels in Riley Knoxx Couture Monique returned with one of the boldest silhouettes of the night in Riley Knoxx Couture. Her sculptural corset look featured sharp triangular detailing and a mirrored red panel that felt like superhero armor. The skirt draped into a high slit, revealing glossy red leg accessories that gave Tomb Raider meets villain glam. Monique described the look to Bravo as a “melanated Wonder Woman,” finishing with a chic updo, fierce eyeliner, and nude lips.

5. Keiarna Stewart in Valdrin Sahiti Keiarna delivered sculptural high fashion in a dramatic gown by Valdrin Sahiti. Her look featured a sharp 3D shoulder structure that rose behind her like couture armor, creating an instantly regal silhouette The corseted waist was snatched, the slit was sky-high, and the train swept the floor with major goddess energy. Keiarna told Bravo she was giving “Arabian princess goddess,” and said she wanted her reunion moment to feel very high fashion. She paired it with matching red peep-toe pumps and glamorous styling that brought the vision all the way to life.